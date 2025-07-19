Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.710-4.85 EPS.
Cintas Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cintas has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cintas stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cintas
Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
