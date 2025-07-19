Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

CI traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.27. 2,071,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.19. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

