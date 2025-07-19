Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 28,864.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 510,331 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,619,000 after purchasing an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,919,000 after buying an additional 284,045 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,592,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,687,000 after acquiring an additional 214,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

