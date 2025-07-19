Chime Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CHYM) Quiet Period Set To End on July 22nd

Chime Financial’s (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 22nd. Chime Financial had issued 32,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chime Financial

Chime Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CHYM opened at $31.55 on Friday. Chime Financial has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chime Financial stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Chime Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.