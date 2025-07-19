Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Brogan Financial Inc.

Brogan Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CVX opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

