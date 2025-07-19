Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,747,000 after purchasing an additional 877,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

