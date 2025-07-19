Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $575,103,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 5,068,738 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,517,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,974 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6,407.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,772,000 after buying an additional 2,204,090 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,055,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,587,000 after buying an additional 2,065,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.2%

Williams Companies stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

