C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 307.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

