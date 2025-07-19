Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2%

EMR stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $145.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.28.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

