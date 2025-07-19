Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price at $7.90

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.20 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

