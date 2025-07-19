Brogan Financial Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brogan Financial Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.4% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 33,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $216.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $196.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.