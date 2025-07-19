Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Reduced by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,702.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,501.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5,021.32. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,453.15.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

