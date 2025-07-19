Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Birinyi Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $97.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

