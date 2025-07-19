Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Watch Now – July 17th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks represent shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell high-priced premium products—such as designer apparel, accessories, jewelry, high-end automobiles and cosmetics—targeted at affluent consumers. These stocks are often prized for strong brand loyalty, pricing power and high profit margins but can be cyclical and susceptible to shifts in consumer sentiment and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. New York Times has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.46.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 311,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.36.

