Benchmark Initiates Coverage on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $62.65 on Thursday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,978,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,093,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 206,106 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

