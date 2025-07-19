Beckerman Institutional LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,887 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,326,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 895,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

