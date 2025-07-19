Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) Holdings Decreased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,358,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,060,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $996,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $516,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,318,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,280,000 after acquiring an additional 278,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,225,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

Barrick Mining Dividend Announcement

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

