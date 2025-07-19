Barclays Raises Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $17.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.31.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.06. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $153,640.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,231.83. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clifford Burrows bought 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,712. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

