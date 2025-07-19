Bank Stocks To Follow Today – July 16th

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are publicly traded shares of banking institutions, representing equity ownership and entitling shareholders to dividends and voting rights. Their market value reflects a bank’s earnings power, asset quality and capital adequacy. Because banks’ profitability depends heavily on interest‐rate spreads, loan demand and regulatory policies, bank stocks often move in response to changes in economic conditions and central‐bank decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.40. 27,131,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,417,978. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $560.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.17.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 32,443,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,591,357. The stock has a market cap of $342.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.75. 3,938,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,515,287. The stock has a market cap of $794.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.02.

