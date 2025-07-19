Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $239,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45,756.3% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $47.33. 48,220,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,515,517. The firm has a market cap of $356.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

