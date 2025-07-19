Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 5,535 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $434.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $435.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

