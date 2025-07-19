Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,547,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 5,897.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 235,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,917,000 after purchasing an additional 231,398 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 21,179.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $244.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.57. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 22.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

