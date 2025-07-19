Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $70.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

