AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $4,087.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,087.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $834,556,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,530,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,713.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,702.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3,577.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,894.02 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

