Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 0.5% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,106. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $116.02.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

