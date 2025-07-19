Armlogi (BTOC) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Armlogi and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armlogi
|$166.98 million
|$7.44 million
|-7.13
|Armlogi Competitors
|$7.81 billion
|$184.70 million
|13.74
Armlogi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Armlogi. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Armlogi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Profitability
This table compares Armlogi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armlogi
|-5.31%
|-28.58%
|-5.89%
|Armlogi Competitors
|2.85%
|-6.69%
|2.80%
Summary
Armlogi competitors beat Armlogi on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Armlogi Company Profile
Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.
