Armlogi (BTOC) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2025

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armlogi and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Armlogi $166.98 million $7.44 million -7.13
Armlogi Competitors $7.81 billion $184.70 million 13.74

Armlogi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Armlogi. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Armlogi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Armlogi has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armlogi’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Armlogi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Armlogi -5.31% -28.58% -5.89%
Armlogi Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Summary

Armlogi competitors beat Armlogi on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Armlogi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Armlogi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armlogi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.