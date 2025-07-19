ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.17.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCB. Wall Street Zen upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $129.83.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,601,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,664,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,056,000 after purchasing an additional 92,514 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 36.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 869,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 233,409 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,693,000 after purchasing an additional 70,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

