Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 642 Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,129,000 after buying an additional 974,533 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,034 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $973,591,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,866,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,497,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BN opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

