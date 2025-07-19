Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,656,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FedEx by 781.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $308.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

