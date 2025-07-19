Analyzing Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) & United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) and Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Airlines and Saker Aviation Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Airlines 0 1 13 2 3.06 Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

United Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $108.64, indicating a potential upside of 17.77%. Given United Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Airlines is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Airlines $57.06 billion 0.53 $3.15 billion $10.97 8.41 Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.84 $1.25 million $0.54 14.35

This table compares United Airlines and Saker Aviation Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services. United Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saker Aviation Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

United Airlines has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Airlines and Saker Aviation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Airlines 5.71% 30.09% 5.03% Saker Aviation Services 6.08% 17.60% 15.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of United Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of United Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Airlines beats Saker Aviation Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Saker Aviation Services

(Get Free Report)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.