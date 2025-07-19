Analyzing Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) & CHOW TAI FOOK (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) and CHOW TAI FOOK (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Brilliant Earth Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHOW TAI FOOK has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brilliant Earth Group and CHOW TAI FOOK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 CHOW TAI FOOK 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than CHOW TAI FOOK.

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and CHOW TAI FOOK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group 0.53% 0.81% 0.31% CHOW TAI FOOK N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.5% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and CHOW TAI FOOK”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group $422.16 million 0.34 $540,000.00 ($0.01) -146.00 CHOW TAI FOOK $11.50 billion 1.54 $758.96 million N/A N/A

CHOW TAI FOOK has higher revenue and earnings than Brilliant Earth Group.

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats CHOW TAI FOOK on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CHOW TAI FOOK

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds; and the provision of services to franchisees. The company also sells its products through online platforms. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook Capital Limited.

