Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $102.86

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after buying an additional 1,591,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,787,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $649,883,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $99.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

