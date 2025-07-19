AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $308.39 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.41 and a 200 day moving average of $285.75. The company has a market cap of $101.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

