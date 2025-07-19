American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of AMWL opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. American Well has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $1.36. The business had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 59.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,958 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $42,787.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.33. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,184 shares of company stock valued at $78,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at $79,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in American Well by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

