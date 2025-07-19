American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1,597.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in American International Group by 2,134.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,108 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

