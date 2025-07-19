Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,084 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Alphabet by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 296,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 262,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 643,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

GOOG opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.02 and a 200 day moving average of $174.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

