Alexandra Balcom Sells 5,300 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $442,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,789. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexandra Balcom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Alexandra Balcom sold 14,700 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $1,250,970.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $1,600,400.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $113.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 10.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

