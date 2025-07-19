Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.1%

AMD stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $254.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

