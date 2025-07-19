Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.51 and traded as high as C$18.00. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 11,741 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The firm has a market cap of C$318.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.71%.

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

