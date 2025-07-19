Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.51 and traded as high as C$18.00. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 11,741 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acadian Timber
Acadian Timber Trading Up 0.2%
Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.71%.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acadian Timber
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Unity’s New Ad Solutions Drive Stock to 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.