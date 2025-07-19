Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) & Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Critical Review

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Acadia Healthcare has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Health Systems has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Acadia Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Healthcare 0 4 6 0 2.60 Community Health Systems 2 4 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare and Community Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $47.94, suggesting a potential upside of 118.72%. Community Health Systems has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than Community Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Healthcare and Community Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Healthcare 5.94% 8.72% 4.46% Community Health Systems -3.85% N/A -0.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acadia Healthcare and Community Health Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Healthcare $3.15 billion 0.64 $255.61 million $2.03 10.80 Community Health Systems $12.65 billion 0.04 -$516.00 million ($3.68) -0.98

Acadia Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community Health Systems. Community Health Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats Community Health Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

