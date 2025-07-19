875 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,720,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,789,000 after buying an additional 17,056,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after buying an additional 1,826,521 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,148,000 after buying an additional 1,512,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,664,000 after buying an additional 1,336,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $92.80 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

