8,061 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

NYSE PM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $278.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.76 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

