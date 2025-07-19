249 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,674,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,060.77. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,275.30.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

