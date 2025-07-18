Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.0%

ZTS opened at $150.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average is $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

