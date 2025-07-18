Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,588 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.15. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.82.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

