Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 181,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 56,528 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

