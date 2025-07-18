WSP Global Q2 EPS Lowered by Raymond James Financial

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$298.00 to C$307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$296.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$285.62.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$285.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$208.35 and a 52-week high of C$286.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$275.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$257.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Insider Activity

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$281.34, for a total value of C$1,889,184.67. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.