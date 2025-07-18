Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 over the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.