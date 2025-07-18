Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $123.87 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,158,310. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,897,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,909,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

