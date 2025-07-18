Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDV. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 27.8%

BATS IDV opened at $34.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

